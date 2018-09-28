Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Will play Friday
Smith-Pelly (coach's decision) will be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Friday.
Smith-Pelly dismissed reports that conditioning was the reason he was being held out of the lineup, but wouldn't elaborate further. Whatever the reason, the winger appears to have met coach Todd Reirden's standards, as he will dress for the first time this preseason.
