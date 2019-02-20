Jaskin will be waived by the Capitals on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals must waive Jaskin in order for the physical, bottom-six winger to be sent to AHL Hershey -- assuming he clears. Jaskin simply isn't getting enough rink run for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as he's drawn into 36 of 60 games this season and averaging only 10:06 of ice time. Of course, this may be a precursor to a large move ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.