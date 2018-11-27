Jaskin tallied an assist, two shots and three hits during Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The assist gives Jaskin three points in 18 games in his inaugural season with the Capitals. The 25-year-old winger's blend of physical prowess and offensive talents are of great value to the Caps, but the lack of production and consistent ice time significantly restrict his fantasy value.

