Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Dishes helper Monday
Jaskin tallied an assist, two shots and three hits during Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
The assist gives Jaskin three points in 18 games in his inaugural season with the Capitals. The 25-year-old winger's blend of physical prowess and offensive talents are of great value to the Caps, but the lack of production and consistent ice time significantly restrict his fantasy value.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Promoted to top line•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Set to make Capitals debut Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Scooped up by Caps•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Drops to waivers•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Has two goals in preseason•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Contract renewed for one year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...