Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Dishes two helpers Sunday
Jaskin tallied two assists and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Jaskin has three helpers in his last three games, but his ice time is in jeopardy once T.J. Oshie (head) is able to return to the lineup. The rugged Russian has provided much-needed depth for the Capitals since being acquired off waivers from the Blues back in October but lacks much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.
