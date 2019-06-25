Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Heading for free agency
Jaskin is not expected to be given a qualifying offer, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Jaskin was barely used down the stretch of 2018-19, so it is not surprising that the Capitals will allow him to move on. The 26-year-old winger posted just two goals and eight points in 37 games with the Capitals in 2018-19 but could latch onto another club as a depth forward during free agency.
