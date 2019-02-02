Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Lights lamp Friday
Jaskin registered a goal, four hits, four shots and three blocked shots during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.
The marker gives Jaskin two goals and eight points in 31 games in his inaugural season with the Capitals. The second-round pick of the Blues in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has his moments, but does not garner consistent playing time to give him much of any fantasy value,
