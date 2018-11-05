Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Promoted to top line
Jaskin skated alongside Evgeny Kunzetsov and Alex Ovechkin during Monday's morning skate, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals continue to search for a short-term solution on the top line while Tom Wilson (suspension) remains out of the lineup, and Jaskin's strong play in Saturday's losing effort to the Stars has earned him a shot with the top unit. Needless to say, the 25-year-old's fantasy value just got a gigantic boost and while the assignment may be short-lived, the second-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft is fantasy relevant across the board as long as he's in such a prominent role -- especially in tonight's daily formats where his price tag is likely to be quite low.
More News
