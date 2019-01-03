Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Returning to face old team
Jaskin will be in the lineup Thursday against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Jaskin has been a healthy scratch for the previous five games, but with a back-to-back set on the road upcoming, head coach Todd Reirden has elected to give him a sweater in St. Louis, where the 25-year-old Russian spent his first six NHL seasons. The second-round pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has managed just one goal and seven points in 26 games and has extremely limited fantasy value until he earns more consistent playing time.
