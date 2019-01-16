Jaskin recorded a minus-1 rating, two shots and three hits during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Jaskin had been a healthy scratch in six straight games heading into Tuesday's blowout loss but has dressed for just three of Washington's last 15 games. The 25-year-old Russian is a useful depth forward for the Capitals but lacks the consistent ice time needed to have much fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories