Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Jaskin recorded a minus-1 rating, two shots and three hits during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
Jaskin had been a healthy scratch in six straight games heading into Tuesday's blowout loss but has dressed for just three of Washington's last 15 games. The 25-year-old Russian is a useful depth forward for the Capitals but lacks the consistent ice time needed to have much fantasy value.
