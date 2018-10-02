The Capitals claimed Jaskin off waivers (via the Blues) on Tuesday,

Most players sent to the waiver wire end up with the minor-league affiliate associated with said team, but every now and then, a player like Jaskin will get scooped up by another club. The Russian plays a physical brand of hockey, though he's still looking for his first 20-point season and a chance to play in the top six.

