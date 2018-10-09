Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Set to make Capitals debut Wednesday
Head coach Todd Reirden indicated Jaskin will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Golden Knights, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With the Caps playing three games over a four-night period, it seems as good a time as any to get Jaskin, acquired from waivers from St. Louis on Oct. 2, so minutes. The suspension to Tom Wilson opens the door for the 25-year-old winger to carve out some mild fantasy value in deeper formats if he can climb the depth chart, but a wait and see approach is advised in the interim.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...