Head coach Todd Reirden indicated Jaskin will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Golden Knights, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With the Caps playing three games over a four-night period, it seems as good a time as any to get Jaskin, acquired from waivers from St. Louis on Oct. 2, so minutes. The suspension to Tom Wilson opens the door for the 25-year-old winger to carve out some mild fantasy value in deeper formats if he can climb the depth chart, but a wait and see approach is advised in the interim.