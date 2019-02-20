Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Waiver report redacted
Contrary to an official report from the Capitals, Jaskin has not been placed on waivers, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Kuc clarifies that Devante Smith-Pelly is on waivers and not Jaskin. It's not all that surprising to see a smoke-and-mirrors effect this close to the trade deadline, but multiple media outlets have confirmed that Jaskin is not the player being waived. Nonetheless, he's not a viable fantasy option as the owner of two goals, six assists and a minus-4 rating over 36 games with the parent club.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Bound for waivers•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Returning to face old team•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Dishes two helpers Sunday•
-
Capitals' Dmitrij Jaskin: Dishes helper Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...