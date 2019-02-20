Contrary to an official report from the Capitals, Jaskin has not been placed on waivers, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Kuc clarifies that Devante Smith-Pelly is on waivers and not Jaskin. It's not all that surprising to see a smoke-and-mirrors effect this close to the trade deadline, but multiple media outlets have confirmed that Jaskin is not the player being waived. Nonetheless, he's not a viable fantasy option as the owner of two goals, six assists and a minus-4 rating over 36 games with the parent club.