Orlov tallied an assist while logging 21:25 of ice time during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Orlov snapped a six-game scoring drought with the helper, bringing him to just three goals, 15 points, and a sub-par minus-11 rating in 55 games. The 27-year-old's fantasy value has taken a step back in 2018-19.

