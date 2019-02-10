Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Bags apple Saturday
Orlov tallied an assist while logging 21:25 of ice time during Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Orlov snapped a six-game scoring drought with the helper, bringing him to just three goals, 15 points, and a sub-par minus-11 rating in 55 games. The 27-year-old's fantasy value has taken a step back in 2018-19.
