Orlov recorded an assist, two penalty minutes, two hits and three blocked shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.

Orlov continues to putter along in what has been a down-campaign in 2018-19, with just one goal and five points and a plus-5 rating in his last 16 contests. The 28-year-old Russian will struggle to reach the 30-point mark he had previously become accustomed to and is suitable only for deeper fantasy formats until his offensive output becomes more consistent.