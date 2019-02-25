Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Bags apple Sunday
Orlov recorded an assist, two penalty minutes, two hits and three blocked shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.
Orlov continues to putter along in what has been a down-campaign in 2018-19, with just one goal and five points and a plus-5 rating in his last 16 contests. The 28-year-old Russian will struggle to reach the 30-point mark he had previously become accustomed to and is suitable only for deeper fantasy formats until his offensive output becomes more consistent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...