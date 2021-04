Orlov posted an assist and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Orlov has posted a helper and a plus-3 rating in consecutive games as he continues his impressive run since the end of February, posting four goals, 11 points and a plus-12 rating in his last 22 games. The 29-year-old Russian has moved up to the top pairing alongside John Carlson and is playing some of the best hockey of his career and thus enjoys broad fantasy appeal.