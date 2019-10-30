Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Bags helper Tuesday
Orlov tallied a power-play assist and logged 23:12 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.
Orlov is usually a slow starter, but has accrued a goal and six points in 14 games to start the season -- though that is somewhat muted by a paltry minus-9 rating. The 28-year-old Russian should improve on that plus/minus deficiency as the season moves along and is producing enough to merit rostering in most fantasy formats.
