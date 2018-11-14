Orlov scored a pair of goals and recorded an assist Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Orlov bagged his first two goals of the season with his first coming off an impressive snipe at 6:33 of the first period. The Russian blueliner also tallied a primary helper on Tom Wilson's first marker of the season. The three-point outburst ended a five-game pointless streak for Orlov, but the 27-year-old remains a risky fantasy play with just five points in 17 games this season.