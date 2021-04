Orlov collected a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo. He also had two hits and one block.

Orlov got the Capitals on the board with 23 seconds left in the first period, hammering a one-timer from above the left circle to tie the game at 1-1. It was the sixth goal of the season for Orlov, who has produced a point in each of his last three games while racking up an incredible plus-8 rating in that time.