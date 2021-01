Orlov has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Although Orlov has been removed from the league's protocols list, he skated on Washington's fourth pairing during morning skate, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Saturday night's matchup with Boston. It wouldn't, however, be surprising to see the 29-year-old blueliner rejoin the lineup for Monday's rematch with Boston.