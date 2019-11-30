Orlov delivered an assist and also emerged with the game-winning goal in overtime Friday, helping the Capitals to a 4-3 win over the Lightning.

The Capitals jumped on the rush when the Bolts were slow to jump over the boards on a shift change, and Orlov fooled the opposition with a neat head fake that led to a snapshot tally from the slot. Prior to such heroics, the eighth-year defenseman hooked up with Alex Ovechkin on the power play to tie the game at 3-to-3 in the third period. There are more consistent blueliners to plug in for fantasy hockey purposes, but Orlov has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) through 27 games for a respectable total given his position.