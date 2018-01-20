Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Collects assist in loss
Orlov recorded an assist, two blocked shots and two hits through 20:08 of ice time during Friday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The Russian defender has now collected a respectable two goals and two assists through seven January games, and he's also chipped in nine shots, 13 blocked shots and nine hits during the stretch. Orlov offers a solid cross-category profile, but he's currently not moving the needle enough in any particular category to be viewed as anything more than a supporting blueliner in deep settings.
