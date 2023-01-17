Orlov scored a goal, dished an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Orlov's first goal since Dec. 19 came at a great time for the Capitals -- 4:27 into overtime to seal the win in a game they had once trailed 3-0. He also picked up a helper on Tom Wilson's first tally of the season. Orlov has four points over seven outings in January, and he's at 14 points, 57 shots on net, 64 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 30 appearances this season.