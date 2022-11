Orlov (lower body) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and could be in Wednesday's lineup against the Flyers, per NHL.com.

Orlov has missed the last seven games and hasn't scored a point since Oct. 29. He skated in a top-four role alongside Nick Jenson during Sunday's practice. Head coach Peter Laviolette mentioned that neither Orlov nor T.J. Oshie (lower body) are guaranteed to play Wednesday but both are trending in the right direction.