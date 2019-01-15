Orlov tallied a power-play assist and three blocked shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Orlov's assist on Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal constitutes his only point over a 13-game span. The 27-year-old is at real risk of missing the 30-point threshold for the first time in three seasons at this rate. A minus-7 rating and streaky offensive output confine the Russian defender's fantasy value to deeper formats for the time being.