Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Exits practice as precaution
Orlov left Wednesday's practice early as a precaution after suffering a lower-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
At this point there's no reason to believe Orlov is in danger of missing game action, but his status is worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's matchup with Nashville. If he's not able to go, the Capitals will likely need to turn to their AHL affiliate for reinforcements on the back end.
