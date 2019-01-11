Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Exits with apparent injury
Orlov left Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in the third period after suffering an undisclosed injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Orlov suffered the injury while attempting to lay a hip check on Boston's Ryan Donato. The veteran blueliner's head made direct contact with Donato's shoulder during the hit, which left him visibly shaken. The Capitals have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Orlov's injury, but he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with Columbus at this juncture.
