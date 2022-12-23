Orlov managed an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Orlov is making up for lost time following a lower-body injury that shelved him for 16 straight games; he's scored a pair of goals to complement three helpers since rejoining the lineup Dec. 11. The 31-year-old has also turned in some eye-popping defensive stats of late -- including six blocked shots in a win over the Maple Leafs and seven hits in a subsequent clash with the Red Wings -- so fantasy managers should take note of these trends.