Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: First goal since Christmas
Orlov scored a goal on two shots with two PIM and two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo.
Orlov threw a soft shot toward the net in the latter stages of the third period and it ricocheted off the skate of a Buffalo defender and past goalie Linus Ullmark, tying the game at 2-2. It was Orlov's first goal since Dec. 21, snapping his personal 31-game drought. The 28-year-old, who logged a team-leading 26:40 of ice time Monday, has 27 points in 69 games on the season.
