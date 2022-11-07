Orlov (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Oilers on Monday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Orlov managed just 7:02 of ice time before being forced to withdraw from Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Arizona due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his exit, the 31-year-old defender was mired in a four-game pointless streak and is still searching for his first goal of the campaign. With John Carlson (lower body) still out, Erik Gustafsson figures to continue logging heavy minutes, including with the No. 1power-play unit, if Orlov can't go Monday.