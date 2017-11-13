Orlov potted a goal and added four shots during Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.

The 26-year-old has had a dreadful start to the season with just one goal and three points in 18 games. Fantasy owners can only hope that the marker turns things around for the Russian blueliner who had 33 points and a plus-30 rating a season ago.

