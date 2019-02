Orlov tallied two helpers and a plus-2 rating while logging 20:05 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Orlov had his best game in weeks and was a force at both ends of the ice on Tuesday. The Russian blueliner has had a down year with just 20 points and a minus-5 rating in 64 games, but could be heating up just in time for the fantasy playoffs. Those in deeper formats should keep an eye on him moving forward.