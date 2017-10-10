Orlov has gone three straight games without a point after finishing with a minus-1 rating and one shot in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to the Lightning.

Following a 33-point campaign in 2016-17 and the departures of Kevin Shattenkirk and Nate Schmidt in the offseason, the Russian blueliner was expected to contribute more offensively. So far, he has been held off the scoresheet despite a significant jump in his ice time from a year ago (averaging 25:11 per game in 2017-18). His puck-moving abilities, cannon of a point shot, and the overall minutes he's getting suggest that the points are bound to pick up, so frustrated fantasy owners should remain patient while he rides out this slump.