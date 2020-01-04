Orlov registered a power-play helper in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Russian reached the 20-point mark with his fifth power-play point of the season on a Lars Eller tally in the third period. Orlov has managed assists in each of the last three games, and two have come with a man advantage. The 28-year-old's stat line is rounded out with 64 shots on goal, 64 hits and 51 blocked shots in 42 appearances.