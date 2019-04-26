Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Joining Team Russia
Orlov will represent Team Russia in the 2019 World Championships.
Orlov was producing better offensively with four assists in seven playoff games before Washington was eliminated from Stanley Cup contention. The 27-year-old will join teammates Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on Russia's roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...