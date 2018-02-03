Orlov scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

After recording 33 points last season, Orlov has taken a slight step backward offensively in 2017-18. He's being deployed in more of a shut-down role alongside Matt Niskanen, and the Russian entered Friday's contest beginning 54.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone. Orlov has continued to provide respectable peripheral numbers with 85 shots, 83 hits and 74 blocked shots, but his fantasy value is currently limited to deep settings where those secondary statistics carry more weight.