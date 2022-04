Orlov logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Orlov set up Alex Ovechkin's 50th goal of the campaign at 13:36 of the third period. In his last five outings, Orlov has six points, though four of them came in an 8-4 win over the Canadiens last Saturday. The 30-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a career year with 12 goals, 35 points, 118 shots on net, 121 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating through 17 outings.