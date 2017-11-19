Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Lights lamp Saturday
Orlov recorded a goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
The goal gives Orlov a disappointing two goals and four points in 21 games. Languishing alongside a minus-3 rating, the 25-year-old blueliner has been very slow to start after signing a massive contract extension during the offseason. Fantasy owners should wait a little longer to see if he can right the ship, but it's not looking like a breakout campaign is in store for the young Russian in 2017-18.
