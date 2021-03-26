Orlov tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, two shots and three hits during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Orlov has begun to heat up in recent weeks, having managed three goals and four points in his last nine games after posting just a single point in the 18 games prior. The 29-year-old is acclimating well to life alongside partner Justin Schultz and should be able to produce better offensive numbers than earlier in the season. However, the lack of meaningful power-play time limits his overall fantasy upside.