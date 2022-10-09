Orlov (lower body) feels ready to play on Opening Night after fully participating in Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Orlov said he tweaked something in Wednesday's preseason contest and didn't feel quite right afterward, so the Capitals decided to be cautious. He should be available to play Wednesday against Boston as long as he receives the green light from Washington's trainers.
