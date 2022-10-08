Orlov (lower body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Orlov took part in Saturday's morning skate but will miss the final preseason tuneup against Columbus. The 31-year-old defender's absence is not expected to affect his availability for Washington's regular-season opener against the Bruins on Oct. 12, but check back for updates in coming days.