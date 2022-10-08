Orlov (lower body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Orlov took part in Saturday's morning skate but will miss the final preseason tuneup against Columbus. The 31-year-old defender's absence is not expected to affect his availability for Washington's regular-season opener against the Bruins on Oct. 12, but check back for updates in coming days.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Wearing non-contact jersey Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Lends helper in overtime loss•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: First career four-point game•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Set to play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Could return Saturday•