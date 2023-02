Orlov won't play Thursday against Anaheim because of trade-related reasons, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Orlov is eligible for unrestricted free agency at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He has compiled 19 points, 77 shots on goal, 62 blocks and 88 hits in 43 games this season. Alexander Alexeyev or Matt Irwin will replace Orlov in the lineup against the Ducks.