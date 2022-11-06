Orlov (lower body) wasn't on the ice for Sunday morning's practice, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Orlov departed Saturday's game against the Coyotes after suffering a lower-body injury and his status for Monday's contest with the Oilers is in doubt. The 31-year-old defenseman has five assists through his first 13 games of the season while chipping in 30 hits and 16 blocked shots. Lucas Johansen would likely join the lineup if Orlov is forced to miss Monday's tilt while Martin Fehervary or Erik Gustafsson would bump up to the top pairing,