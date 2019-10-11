Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Notches an assist in loss
Orlov (lower body) had an assist with three shots and was minus-3 in a 6-5 loss to Nashville on Thursday.
Orlov left Wednesday's practice with a lower body injury but did not end up missing any games. The minus-3 isn't pretty but it was good to see Orlov avoiding an injury scare early in the season. His assist was his first point since scoring a goal in the season opener. The 28-year-old had three goals and 29 points in 82 games last season.
