Orlov had an assist in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.

Orlov had been considerably disappointing to start the season as this marks his only point of the campaign thus far after posting 33 points and a plus-30 rating in 2016-17. With a significant boost in ice time (23:58 per game) and manning the second power-play unit, odds are the Russian blueliner was just mired in a cold streak and should start producing at a more reasonable clip. He's a good buy-low candidate if someone in your league dropped him recently, so pick him up if he's available.