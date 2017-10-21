Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Notches first point of 2017-18
Orlov had an assist in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.
Orlov had been considerably disappointing to start the season as this marks his only point of the campaign thus far after posting 33 points and a plus-30 rating in 2016-17. With a significant boost in ice time (23:58 per game) and manning the second power-play unit, odds are the Russian blueliner was just mired in a cold streak and should start producing at a more reasonable clip. He's a good buy-low candidate if someone in your league dropped him recently, so pick him up if he's available.
