Orlov registered an assist, two penalty minutes and two hits during Thursday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers.

Orlov is off to a hot start by usual early-season standards, posting a goal and seven points in 17 games. Only a minus-7 rating blemishes the 28-year-old's metrics to this point, but the early returns justify a roster spot for those in deeper formats.

