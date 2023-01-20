Orlov posted two assists and two shots in the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Orlov assisted on Dylan Strome's opening goal of the game, firing a shot from the point that was redirected in. He would pick up another assist in a similar fashion in the second period when Tom Wilson redirected a puck past Karel Vejmelka on the power play. The Russian defender seems to be heating up as this performance marks Orlov's second multi-point performance in three games. On the season, Orlov has three goals and 16 points in 32 games.