Orlov has managed just one assist in nine games.

This drought is statistically identical to Orlov's very sluggish start to the 2017-18 campaign, although his minus-6 rating this season is a bit more alarming. It's worth noting, however, that the 27-year-old Russian has finished near the 30-point mark each of the last three seasons and he's still logging north of 20 minutes of ice time per game, so he's a possible buy-low option if available in standard formats if managers are willing to accept the risk.