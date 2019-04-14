Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Offers assist
Orlov registered an assist and three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime with against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Orlov had gone without a point in four straight games, but provided a helper on Nicklas Backstrom's opening goal early in the first period. Orlov had 29 points, 137 hits, 103 blocked shots and 101 shots on goal in the regular season. It's likely the non-scoring categories that could give him postseason fantasy relevance.
