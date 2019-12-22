Play

Orlov scored the game-winning goal and added a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Orlov is actually on a pace that could see him flirt with 40 points for the first time in his career. He doesn't produce much on special teams, but does contribute enough hits and SOG to warrant slotting Orlov into the bottom spot on your blue line.

