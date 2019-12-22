Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: On career pace
Orlov scored the game-winning goal and added a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Orlov is actually on a pace that could see him flirt with 40 points for the first time in his career. He doesn't produce much on special teams, but does contribute enough hits and SOG to warrant slotting Orlov into the bottom spot on your blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.