Orlov (lower body) will not suit up Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Orlov was considered a game-time call so he likely isn't dealing with a very serious injury. The 31-year-old is averaging 21:17 of ice time with five assists through 13 games this season and will miss his first contest Monday. Lucas Johansen is expected to make his season debut in Orlov's absence.