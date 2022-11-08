Orlov (lower body) will not suit up Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Orlov was considered a game-time call so he likely isn't dealing with a very serious injury. The 31-year-old is averaging 21:17 of ice time with five assists through 13 games this season and will miss his first contest Monday. Lucas Johansen is expected to make his season debut in Orlov's absence.
More News
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Game-time call Monday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Not skating Sunday morning•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Four assists in last two games•
-
Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Likely for opener•